SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,638 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 5.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 109.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 261,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter.

FLRN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,653. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32.

