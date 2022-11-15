SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPSB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,412. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09.

