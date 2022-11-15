SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,798. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26.

