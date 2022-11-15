SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

