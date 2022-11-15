Spell Token (SPELL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.52 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Spell Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spell Token token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Spell Token has a market cap of $71.21 million and $10.52 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00578022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,081.57 or 0.30102646 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,269,981,291 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

