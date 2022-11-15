Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Position Decreased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,299,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 963,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after buying an additional 99,926 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

