Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $100.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $152.98. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $8,669,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in Splunk by 94.3% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the software company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Splunk by 179.0% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Splunk by 4.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.