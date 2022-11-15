Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 493,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SPOK shares. TheStreet raised Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on Spok in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randy Hyun purchased 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $39,157.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,123.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Randy Hyun purchased 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $39,157.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,123.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 14,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $105,349.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 619,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,764.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 315,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,390. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Spok Stock Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 670,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 536,106 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,155 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. Spok has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Spok Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.55%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

