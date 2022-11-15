SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,693 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.29% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 74.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,103,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 470,129 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,624,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 78.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of SWTX opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.64. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

