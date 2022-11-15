Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,988,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after buying an additional 33,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of GOOGL traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,191,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

