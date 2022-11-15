Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $34.57 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,700 shares during the period. Biogen makes up 1.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Biogen worth $34,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Biogen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Biogen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $299.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $305.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

