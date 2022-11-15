Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 409,400 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,147 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.12. The company had a trading volume of 742,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,051,540. The stock has a market cap of $469.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.