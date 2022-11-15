SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 19th

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $256,377 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $336,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

