Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STGW. Stephens initiated coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.95. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $663.79 million for the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Stagwell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stagwell by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

