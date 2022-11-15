Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

