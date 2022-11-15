State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Acquires 108,923 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $400,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 51.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Corteva by 21.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

Corteva Stock Performance

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.44. 95,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,507. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.