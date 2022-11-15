State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $121.65 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.17% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $121,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after buying an additional 471,726 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,637,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4,112.9% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $222.26. The company had a trading volume of 68,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.01 and a 200-day moving average of $244.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.