State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $30.11 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,370 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.30% of Graco worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

