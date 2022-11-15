State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $987.21 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,720 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.64% of Intel worth $987,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

INTC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.53. 1,414,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

