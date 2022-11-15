State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.14% of Cintas worth $53,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.87. 6,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

