Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,040 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $102.97.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

