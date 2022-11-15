Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $244,000 Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 214.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 77.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,798,000 after purchasing an additional 162,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Bill.com by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Bill.com by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bill.com by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,460,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,226,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,226,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,109 shares of company stock worth $31,084,642. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Stock Down 1.8 %

BILL opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.76. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $345.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

