Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 3,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 80,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $251.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

