Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,657,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,305,000 after acquiring an additional 940,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.
AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
