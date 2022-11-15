STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.75.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STERIS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $874,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $167.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. STERIS has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,525.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

