Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of DLocal Call Options (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 13,872 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 632% compared to the average daily volume of 1,895 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

Get DLocal alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DLocal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 283,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DLO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 112,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,704. DLocal has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.