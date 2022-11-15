StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 27.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG opened at $8.34 on Friday. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $14.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

