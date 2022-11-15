StockNews.com Upgrades Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) to “Hold”

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRNS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 307,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.96% and a negative return on equity of 244.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 127,225 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 259,963 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

