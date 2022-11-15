StockNews.com Upgrades Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Buy

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

PIRS stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 161,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.08.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.31%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

