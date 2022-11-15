StockNews.com Upgrades RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Hold

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.
RPT Realty Stock Performance
NYSE:RPT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.82. 411,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
