StockNews.com Upgrades RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Hold

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

NYSE:RPT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.82. 411,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 30.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $148,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

