Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STOK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $367.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 499.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,149 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

