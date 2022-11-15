Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on STOK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.
Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 25.3 %
NASDAQ:STOK opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $367.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.70.
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.
