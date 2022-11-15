Suku (SUKU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $740,166.55

Suku (SUKU) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Suku has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $740,166.55 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

