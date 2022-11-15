Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261,171 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 123,556 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.59% of Sunrun worth $29,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 826,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 119,246 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 137,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,868,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,106 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 147,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,781. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 107.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $58.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

