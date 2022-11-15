sUSD Price Tops $1.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $47.13 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 47,245,147 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

