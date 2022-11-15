sUSD Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $46.83 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00580180 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,094.49 or 0.30220628 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 46,861,836 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

