Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
NASDAQ:SNCR remained flat at $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,837. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.23.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.
