Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:SNCR remained flat at $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,837. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 12,080,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 408,920 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 1,075,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 279,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 225,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

