Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Sells $1,252,120.00 in Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. 7,681,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 943,553 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

