Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Synopsys worth $130,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $330.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.78 and a 200-day moving average of $316.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.