Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 26,435 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC stock opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

