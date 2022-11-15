Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,328 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of SouthState worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in SouthState by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SouthState by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in SouthState by 2.2% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,780.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,780.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 11,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $1,003,643.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,834,575.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,549 shares of company stock worth $3,965,283. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

