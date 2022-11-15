Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,428 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

