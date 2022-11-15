Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,428 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %
NEM stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newmont (NEM)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.