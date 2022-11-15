Synovus Financial Corp Buys 4,690 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,211,000 after purchasing an additional 776,970 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

