Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017,640 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 536,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,678,000 after buying an additional 117,134 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,224,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 126,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47,973.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,396,000 after acquiring an additional 229,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $155.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.14.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

