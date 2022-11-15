Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 744,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $534.77 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

