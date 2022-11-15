Synovus Financial Corp Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $332.08 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.68. The company has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.