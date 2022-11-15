Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 325 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

