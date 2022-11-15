Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,061 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.8 %

ECL stock opened at $152.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.58 and its 200 day moving average is $158.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Ecolab

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 125,894 shares of company stock worth $21,774,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

