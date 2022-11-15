Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,707 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $155.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

