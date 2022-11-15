Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,609 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.55% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $77,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after buying an additional 60,536 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 43.0% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 328.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 108.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TTWO stock opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $185.19.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
