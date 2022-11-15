Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.56

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 3053110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
