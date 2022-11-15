Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.56

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 3053110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.